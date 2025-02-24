Drugmaker Amgen to invest $200 million in India site: CEO Robert Bradway

US drugmaker Amgen will invest about $200 million this year in its new technology centre in southern India, with further investments planned, Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway said at the inauguration of the site on Monday.

Amgen announced its plans to open a "technology and innovation" site in India last year that is focused on increasing the use of artificial intelligence and data science to support development of new medicines.

The drugmaker is one of many pharmaceutical giants looking to expand their presence in India, the so-called "pharmacy of the world", and has emerged as a hub for global capability centres in recent years.

"We have wanted for a long time to expand Amgen's presence in India and that time has come. Amgen is investing an initial $200 million in this centre in 2025 and plan to make additional significant investments in future years," Bradway said.

The site in Hyderabad, capital of the state of Telangana, is expected to have a workforce of about 2,000 by the end of the year, with around 300 employees already working there, said Som Chattopadhyay, national executive for India at Amgen.

The city will also host the BioAsia conference this week, where executives from global drugmakers including Amgen, Eli Lilly and Novartis, as well as several Indian pharmaceutical giants will be speaking.