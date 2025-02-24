The Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh across various sectors, including infrastructure and smart metering, with an additional Rs 10 trillion investment under advanced discussions.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate plans to fund projects in pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy, aiming to create over 1,20,000 jobs by 2030, the group said. Adani also reiterated the group's dedication to making Madhya Pradesh one of India’s top investment destinations.

“These are more than just investments,” Adani said at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2025. “They mark key milestones in our shared journey — one that will position Madhya Pradesh as a national leader in industrial and economic growth,” he added.

Also Read: Global Investors Summit will propel MP to new heights: CM Mohan Yadav The additional Rs 10 trillion investment under discussion would include a greenfield smart city, a large-scale airport, and a coal gasification project, he added.

So far, the group has invested over Rs 5 trillion in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs. “These new investments will further enhance the state’s industrial ecosystem, supporting India’s push for self-reliance and innovation,” said Adani, according to ANI.

“We are ready to support your vision for a stronger, more prosperous Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh: Adani

On the opening day of the summit, Gautam Adani spoke about Madhya Pradesh’s potential. "There are a lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh," He said, underlining the state’s vast opportunities for industrial and economic growth.

The two-day summit, taking place from February 24-25, aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment hub by drawing both domestic and international investors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Monday (February 24).

As per an official statement, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore business opportunities, reinforcing its dedication to global partnerships and economic progress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence that the summit would set new benchmarks in development.

"Today is a very special day for Bhopal... It is a special day for all of us, especially for the people of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh... We are organising a big investment summit with industrialists from all over the world, new records of development will be created. This will play a very important role, especially for the youth," he said.

Key business leaders attending GIS-2025 include — Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Godrej Industries Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej, Rasna Private Limited Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta, Bharat Forge Limited Chairman and MD Baba N Kalyani, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited Global Head of Operations Rahul Awasthi, and ACC Limited CEO Neeraj Akhoury.