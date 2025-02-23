Meta seeks engineering director in India to lead Bengaluru operations

Meta is hiring an engineering director in Bengaluru to head the company's engineering operations in India, as per job listings on its website. The move follows in the footsteps of other tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, which have a significant engineering presence in India’s Silicon Valley.

The engineering director is expected to influence technical decision-making, drive prioritisation and execution, and manage outstanding engineers and engineering managers, as per the job description.

About 41 job openings in India are in Bengaluru, the most across the country, with a heavy focus on application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) engineers.

Besides this, Meta is also looking to hire hardware engineers to support its growing AI infrastructure.

It was not immediately clear how many employees Meta, which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, has in Bengaluru. A person familiar with the matter said the company already has a presence in the city with multiple teams. Business Standard could not independently verify the numbers.

"We regularly update our location strategies to support our long-term investments. As part of this, we are recruiting for a small number of engineering positions in Bengaluru," a company spokesperson said.

Meta, which has offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad, counts India as one of its most important markets apart from the US, based on the number of users. India is also becoming the largest market for Meta AI usage, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings call last year.

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool, with over 700 million users globally, is part of the social media giant’s suite of offerings, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta also announced it will build a 50,000-km subsea cable network connecting the United States, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions in a bid to create oceanic corridors that would ensure high-speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation globally.