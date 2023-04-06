Home / Companies / News / E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

Non-compliance may result in a penalty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
The government will develop a mechanism to ensure that e-commerce companies and entities that have adopted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture are compliant with the rules. Non-compliance may result in a penalty. “We will have our own evaluation system, and if we find any player is not sticking to it, then we will take action. Participants will have to be compliant with the rule

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

