E-commerce aggregator ETrade aims to triple revenue to $ 750 mn by 2025

E-commerce aggregator firm eTrade aims to triple its revenue to $ 750 million by the fiscal year 2025 on account of a multi-faceted strategy, including the launch of their own white labels, the company said on Wednesday.

eTrade claims to have an annual revenue of $ 250 million at present.

"We are proud to have established ourselves as a leading e-commerce aggregator partner in India. We are fully committed to continuing our growth trajectory and reaching the $ 750 million goal by 2025, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the e-commerce ecosystem," eTrade Founder, Anuj Bhatia said.

The company provides technology, logistics, inventory management and other tools to enable companies to sell their product online.

eTrade claims to have over 100 new clients and registered a growth of 60 per cent over the last year.

The company said that it recently introduced over 50,000 new products specially curated for the festival season launched by some of its partner brands like Royal Enfield, Vega, Phillips, Wipro, Godrej, Bajaj, Crompton Greaves, Qubo, LG and HP, etc. amongst others.

"With the up-surging business growth, the company has recently made a considerable investment to meet the outgrowing demand and is looking forward to raise $ 75 million in the next financial year for further expansions," the statement said.

The company now plans to launch its own white labels under some key categories like home furnishing, decor, bed and bath, auto equipment, etc by the end of current financial year.