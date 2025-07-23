Whirlpool India stake sale: EQT, Bain lead as Reliance, Havells step back

Global private equity firms EQT and Bain Capital have emerged as the top contenders to acquire a 31 per cent controlling stake in Whirlpool of India , according to a report by The Economic Times. While firms like TPG, KKR, Havells, and Reliance Industries had earlier shown interest, they are reportedly no longer in the fray.

Both EQT and Bain are currently conducting detailed due diligence. Binding offers are expected to be submitted by August. The stake is held by Whirlpool Mauritius, a subsidiary of the US-based Whirlpool Corp, which plans to retain a 20 per cent holding in the Indian unit.

Whirlpool is selling its stake as part of a larger global restructuring plan that began in late 2022, following a reported loss of $1.5 billion. The sale process, officially kicked off in April, is being handled by Goldman Sachs. ALSO READ: Whirlpool of India share price rises 8% after Q4 results; key details here Through this deal, Whirlpool is looking to generate between $550 million and $600 million (approximately ₹4,684 crore to ₹5,110 crore). The deal would also trigger an open offer for an additional 26 per cent, potentially giving the buyer up to 57 per cent ownership.

Valuation concerns and past sale The company’s high valuation expectations and future royalty payouts to the parent have made several bidders wary. In February 2023, Whirlpool sold a 24.7 per cent stake in its India arm via block deals worth ₹4,039 crore to investors including SBI Mutual Fund and Societe Generale. Havells and Reliance exit Havells, which was keen to expand beyond air-conditioners (Lloyd brand), stepped back due to valuation and focus on its existing business, according to The Economic Times report. Similarly, Reliance exited the race due to a price mismatch and has since acquired the Kelvinator brand in India for ₹160 crore, the news report said.