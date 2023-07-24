Home / Companies / News / Edtech major Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms for $1.2 billion loan

Edtech major Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms for $1.2 billion loan

Houlihan Lokey serves as financial advisor to the term loan lender group and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, and Shearman & Sterling LLP are serving as legal advisors

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Edtech major Byju’s and its lenders have agreed to amend the term loan of $1.2 billion (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Edtech major Byju’s and its lenders have agreed to amend the term loan of $1.2 billion.

The ad hoc term loan’s steering committee — which collectively owns more than 85 per cent of the Byju’s loan — said that the lenders and Byju’s have agreed to work collaboratively. This is towards a loan-term amendment prior to August 3, 2023.

A statement from the steering committee said, “We are pleased to make progress with Byju’s towards a completed term loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with our stated goal of working constructively with Byju’s management to protect the value of the franchise.”

The statement further said, “We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to doing our part to deliver on our agreed timeline.”

Houlihan Lokey serves as financial advisor to the term loan lender group and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, and Shearman & Sterling LLP are serving as legal advisors.

The development comes as a breather for the edtech major, which has been battling with lenders. Also, its auditors resigned and board members stepped down — these are among other issues.

In the last few weeks, however, some positive news has started to come from the edtech major.

For now, the company announced the formation of an advisory council.

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chief and current chairman of BharatPe Rajnish Kumar and former chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys Mohandas Pai have joined the advisory council.

Meanwhile, the company also vacated its office space in Bengaluru. According to media reports, this was one of the largest premises of the company in the city.

This is part of the cost-cutting measures that the company has undertaken. It included laying off employees as well.

An attempt to get a company statement did not elicit any response.

“The company had last year stated its intent to cut costs by taking several initiatives. This is part of that,” said a source.

Also Read

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Open to resolving disputes; won't do one-on-one meetings: Lenders to Byju's

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Exploring settlement with logistics company Delhivery: Go First tells NCLT

Samil to acquire Germany-based Dr Schneider Group for over Rs 1,000 crore

ITC board gives in-principle approval for demerger of hotels business

LIC Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 1,250 crore through bond sale

SpiceJet-Maran hearing: Delhi HC asks Ajay Singh to be present in court

Topics :Byju'sIndian lendersEdTechStart-upsloans

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story