Electric 2W manufacturer Ather Energy to launch family scooter 'Diesel'

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will launch its family scooter ‘Diesel' in mid-2024.

The suppliers are already ramping up to meet the anticipated demand for the production of the new model, according to the people familiar with the matter.

“While the 450 scooter series is known for its performance and sleek design, the all-new family scooter is expected to be more spacious and well-suited for family use,” said a person.

Ather competes with players such as Ola Electric, Bajaj, Ampere, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company.

Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ather, recently confirmed the company’s plan to launch a family scooter, according to the sources. Emphasising enhanced space and comfort, Mehta positioned the upcoming model as an affordable and practical solution for urban commuting, slated to serve as an entry-level offering in Ather’s product lineup.

"We at Uno Minda Ltd. are proud to be a part of Ather’s ‘Diesel’. The seat is definitely a differentiator with respect to other offerings in the market and ensures that the entire family can enjoy it together,” said Xabier Eskibel, Head Marketing - 2W Segment at UNO Minda, one of the suppliers of Ather. “It’s been challenging to build it, but the result speaks for itself. Also, the development of stylish lamps will enhance the overall appeal of the scooter. We foresee a strong demand for the family scooter and are gradually ramping up to meet the expected market needs," Eskibel said.

The auto component industry, which recorded a 12.6 per cent Year-on-Year revenue growth in the first half (April-September) of the current financial year at Rs 2.98 lakh crore expects double-digit sales growth to continue in the rest of FY24 and the upcoming financial year.

The surge in demand for electric two-wheelers in India has been remarkable, catapulting from less than 1 lakh between FY18 and FY23 to around 12 lakh vehicles, with 60 per cent of them being two-wheelers. India now aspires to boost its EV volumes to 30 per cent of the overall vehicle market by 2030.