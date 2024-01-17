Home / Companies / News / Minda Corp divests 15.07 pc stake in Pricol worth Rs 631 crore

Minda Corp divests 15.07 pc stake in Pricol worth Rs 631 crore

Minda Corporation Ltd sold more than 1.83 crore shares, amounting to a 15.07 per cent stake in Pricol, as per the block deal data available with the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Minda Corporation on Wednesday offloaded a 15.07 per cent stake in automotive components maker Pricol Ltd for around Rs 631 crore through an open market transaction.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Fidelity India Fund, Tata MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs India, City of New York Group Trust, and Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, among others, were the buyers of Pricol's shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Minda Corporation Ltd sold more than 1.83 crore shares, amounting to a 15.07 per cent stake in Pricol, as per the block deal data available with the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 343.50 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 631.23 crore.

After the latest transaction, Minda Corporation's shareholding has declined to 0.63 per cent from a 15.70 per cent stake (at the end of December quarter) in the company.

The scrip of Pricol Ltd rose 3.35 per cent to close at Rs 380.50 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read

Pricol announces technology, supply partnership with China-based firm

Phi Capital exits Minda Corp, sells stake to institutional investors

Uno Minda at 52-wk high; soars 7% on commissioning EV component plants

Pricol Ltd reports 55% rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

ASK Automotive makes decent debut, lists at 8% premium to its issue price

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 cr to set up data centre in Maharashtra

RPSG Ventures to raise Rs 284.21 crore through preferential issue allotment

LIC becomes most valuable PSU firm, surpasses SBI in market valuation

Indel Money launches fourth public issue of NCDs, aims to raise Rs 200 cr

ESG, technology theme to dominate India Inc acquisitions in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Minda CorporationPricolautomotive industryNSE

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story