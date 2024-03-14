Home / Companies / News / Electric vehicle operator BluSmart touches milestone of 7,000 EV fleet

Electric vehicle operator BluSmart touches milestone of 7,000 EV fleet

BluSmart operates in Delhi NCR and Bangalore using car models such as Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, and BYD E6

BluSmart
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
BluSmart, India's born-electric eMobility ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, announced reaching a milestone of 7,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in its fleet. This achievement places BluSmart as the operator of Southeast Asia's largest fleet, which features models such as the Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, and BYD E6.

Presently, BluSmart operates in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. Users can book a cab using the Android or iOS mobile app.

As part of its mission to "Decarbonise Mobility at Scale," BluSmart's electric technology stack has facilitated over 12.5 million all-electric trips, covering 410 million clean kilometres and saving 30 million kilograms of CO2 emissions since its inception.

Additionally, BluSmart boasts ownership and operation of more than 4,400 EV chargers spread across 36 EV Charging superhubs, encompassing 1.5 million square feet in densely populated urban areas.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder & CEO of BluSmart Fleet, expressed excitement about the milestone, emphasising the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean and efficient transportation while providing exceptional service to riders.

Arun said, said "We are excited to announce that our fleet size now stands at 7,000 EVs, giving wheels to our vision. This fleet expansion enhances our capacity to serve both the cities we operate in and meet the growing demand of commuters. We remain committed to our mission to 'Decarbonise Mobility at Scale' and of providing zero ride-denial, transparent pricing, on-time pickups, clean cars and exceptional service to our riders."

As a homegrown, fully integrated EV ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network, BluSmart recently reached an annual revenue run rate exceeding $55 million and is experiencing over 100 per cent year-on-year growth.

Earlier this year, BluSmart secured $200 million in growth capital through a combination of equity and debt, with investments from responsAbility Investments AG and leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), ensuring sustainable growth and expansion.
 

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

