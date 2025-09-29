Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover set to resume UK production after cyber attack shutdown

Jaguar Land Rover set to resume UK production after cyber attack shutdown

Jaguar Land Rover's UK plants in West Midlands and Merseyside had stopped operations on September 1 due to a cyber attack

jaguar land rover tata jlr
The restart will be phased, with the Wolverhampton engine plant likely taking priority
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that it will restart some of its manufacturing operations in the coming days, following a cyber attack that forced it to halt its plants across the UK, BBC reported. 
Work at the company’s three facilities in the West Midlands and Merseyside stopped on September 1 after the cyber attack struck the night before. Initially, JLR had said production would not resume until at least October 1. 
The company is continuing efforts to recover from the shutdown. "We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government's NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner," A JLR spokesperson said, as quoted by BBC.
 

Phased restart expected

The restart will be phased, with the Wolverhampton engine plant likely taking priority. However, full production across all facilities is expected to take several weeks. Suppliers have welcomed the news, though many smaller firms, which rely heavily on JLR orders, remain financially vulnerable, the news report said. 
About 30,000 people are employed directly at JLR’s UK plants in Solihull, Wolverhampton, and Halewood, while around 100,000 work in the supply chain. Over the weekend, the UK government announced £1.5 billion in loan guarantees for JLR, with support intended for suppliers as well.   
 ALSO READ: Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover  

Data impact from cybersecurity incident

The company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, confirmed earlier this month that “some data” was affected in the cybersecurity incident but did not provide specifics, news agency Reuters reported. 
“Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted,” the company had said. Last week, the company clarified that its Indian operations remain unaffected despite UK plant closures and supply chain disruptions caused by the cyberattack.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vi files amended petition, seeks waiver of interest, penalty on AGR dues

Wheels India inks SHPAC tech deal to boost global hydraulic cylinder growth

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma BV for €190 mn to expand European eyecare reach

Premier Energies secures $20 million solar contracts in West Africa

Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverJLRTata MotorsCyber AttackBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story