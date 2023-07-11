Home / Companies / News / CESC reports collecting 82% of electricity bills through digital payment

CESC reports collecting 82% of electricity bills through digital payment

CESC Ltd, RP Sanjiv Goenka's flagship company, on Tuesday said it has seen a tremendous increase in digital payments, with 82 per cent of its total revenue from electricity bill

Press Trust of India Kolkata
The company provides a discount of one per cent for digital payment.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CESC Ltd, RP Sanjiv Goenka's flagship company, on Tuesday said it has seen a tremendous increase in digital payments, with 82 per cent of its total revenue from electricity bill collection coming from online mode.

The company provides a discount of one per cent for digital payment.

"Thanks to a wide variety of user-friendly online payment options, 74.5 per cent of (total 3.5 million) consumers made online payments in 2022-23, which constituted almost 82 per cent of total revenues," its chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in a message to investors.

CESC provided over 1,06,101 new connections in 2022-23.

West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas had slammed the power during the recent heat waves for a series of power disruptions under its command area.

Distribution of electricity, with its own generation facilities, across its licensed area is in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

With a return to normalcy in 2022-23, your company's system demand grew at 8.7 per cent during the year to 11,175 million units (MU) in 2022-23, the RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman said.

Electricity demand in 2022-23 surpassed the pre-Covid level of 11,024 MU in 2019-20.

Despite electricity tariffs remaining unchanged during the year, your company's total income on a standalone basis (revenue from operations plus other income) increased by 9 per cent to Rs 8,153 crore in 2022-23.

Operating costs increased during the year, largely on account of high fuel costs. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by about 2 per cent to Rs 830 crore.

Also Read

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

Kinetic Engineering to raise Rs 54 cr from promoters, non-core assets' sale

Carbon maker PCBL Q1 consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 109 crore

South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

DGCA puts SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'; airline refutes reports

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

Topics :Digital PaymentsCESC

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story