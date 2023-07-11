Home / Companies / News / GST Council imposes 28% tax on turnover of online gaming companies

GST Council imposes 28% tax on turnover of online gaming companies

Industry bodies call it killer blow to sector

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra during the 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The GST Council on Tuesday decided to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos, a move industry stakeholders say will deal a killer blow to the burgeoning online gaming sector in the country.

The decision was taken at the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting.

Industry stakeholders, including gaming companies and industry bodies, expressed discontentment, saying it will deal a debilitating blow to the burgeoning online gaming sector in India.

Before the decision, online betting and gambling was taxed at 28 per cent, while 18 per cent GST was applicable to the gross gaming revenue (GGR) of online games. The new tax will apply to the total amount of money deposited by players.

"We believe this decision by the GST Council is unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious. The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online skill gaming with gambling activities,” said Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) – one of the largest industry bodies for online gaming in India.

This decision, Landers says, will wipe out the entire Indian gaming industry and lead to lakhs of job losses, while the only beneficiaries would be “anti-national illegal offshore platforms.”

“It is unfortunate that when the Central Government has been supporting the industry – in terms of online gaming rules, clarity on TDS –such a legally untenable decision has been taken, ignoring the views of most GoM states who studied this matter in detail," Landers said.

The GoM, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, includes finance ministers from the eight states of West Bengal, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In its previous report submitted by Sangma in December last year, a 28 per cent GST on the total prize pool, including the platform fee, was proposed. However, a consensus could not be achieved after Goa suggested that an 18 per cent tax should be levied on just the platform fee.

Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary, E-Gaming Federation, says that charging a 28 per cent tax on the full face value will lead to a nearly 1000 per cent increase in taxation and prove catastrophic for the industry.

“A tax burden where taxes exceed revenues will not only make the online gaming industry unviable but also boost black-market operators at the expense of legitimate tax-paying players, further undermining the industry's image and capacity to survive,” he adds.

Kishore Kumar, Lead, Indirect Tax, Taxmann says that the blanket proposal to levy GST on full face value on online gaming will possibly put an end to the sub-judice debate of ‘game of skill’ vs ‘game of chance. “This change will bring games of skill at par with wagering contracts which are in the nature of gambling and betting,” he says.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7 – a gaming unicorn (company valued over $1 billion) says that 28 per cent a tax on the Contest Entry Amount (CEA) as opposed to Gross Gaming Revenue would create a hostile environment for legitimate domestic platforms, driving consumers towards offshore and illegal platforms that pay no taxes.

 “(A) change in the valuation to tax on the total consideration will cause irreversible damage to the industry, loss of revenue to the exchequer and loss of employment for lakhs of skilled engineers. Needless to add, this decision will have a chilling effect on the $2.5 billion of FDI already invested by investors and potentially jeopardise any further FDI in the sector,” Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General of the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said.  

Aaditya Shah, COO, IndiaPlays – a multi-gaming platform, said the higher tax burden will impact companies' cash flows, limiting their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion.

“There is a fine line between skill-based games and casinos/betting apps, and they must not be treated the same way,” he added.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

DGCA puts crisis-hit SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance' from June 22

CESC reports collecting 82% of electricity bills through digital payment

Kinetic Engineering to raise Rs 54 cr from promoters, non-core assets' sale

Carbon maker PCBL Q1 consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 109 crore

South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

Topics :GSTonline gaming

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story