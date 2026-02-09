Embassy REIT expects GCCs to contribute 75% to portfolio in next 2 years

Bengaluru-headquartered Embassy Office Parks REIT is sharpening its focus on global capability centres (GCCs), targeting these tenants to make up to 75 per cent of its overall portfolio over the next two years.

The portfolio already derives about 65 per cent of its income from GCC clients. Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said the mix is expected to move decisively higher as multinational firms expand their India presence to tap the country’s technology, data science and artificial intelligence talent pool.

“That growth velocity should play out over the two years. We believe our portfolio will have about 65–70 per cent GCC clients in the same timeframe, driven by continued expansion from both existing centres and new entrants,” Shetty told Business Standard.

Shetty further noted that the improvement in operating metrics reflects several “embedded levers” across the portfolio. Occupancy by value rose to 94 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 93 per cent in the previous quarter, supported by 1.1 million square feet of leasing during the quarter.

Moreover, the push comes alongside a strong Q3 FY26 performance, with the company reporting a 17 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations and a 19 per cent increase in net operating income (NOI), underpinned by steady leasing, higher occupancy and the addition of assets generating cash flows.

Within the Embassy REIT portfolio, technology firms account for about 30 per cent of GCC tenants, while banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) contribute around 20–23 per cent. Co-working operators make up roughly 7 per cent, and IT-enabled services (ITeS) about 9 per cent.

Shetty noted that vacancy levels declined to 20 per cent from around 21 per cent historically. In key micro-markets, vacancies are as low as 5–7 per cent, putting upward pressure on rents. “Across the country, rental rates have firmed up by about 10–12 per cent,” he said, adding that industry forecasts point to absorption of 82–85 million square feet annually over the next two years.

Shetty remains optimistic on the medium-term outlook for office leasing, indicating a robust 2025 for the Indian market. Leasing activity during the calendar year touched 82.6 million square feet, while new supply stood at about 57 million square feet, taking India’s total office stock to one billion square feet.

One such lever, he said, is contracted rental escalations. Embassy Office Parks REIT has secured escalations across 7.2 million square feet for FY26, adding built-in growth to its cash flows. In addition, the REIT is benefiting from assets moving from development to rental-yield status.

In addition, Embassy REIT distributed Rs 613 crore to unitholders during the quarter and expects to be on track to meet its full-year guidance of around 10 per cent growth in distributions per unit (DPU).

For FY26, the REIT has guided to 13 per cent growth in NOI and portfolio occupancy of 90–91 per cent by area, translating to about 94 per cent by value.

While Shetty declined to comment on forward-looking projections, he said Embassy REIT’s assets under management currently stand at around Rs 64,000 crore and market capitalisation at Rs 42,000 crore.