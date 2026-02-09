Embassy REIT expects GCCs to contribute 75% to portfolio in next 2 years

One such lever, he said, is contracted rental escalations. Embassy Office Parks REIT has secured escalations across 7.2 million square feet for FY26, adding built-in growth to its cash flows. In addition, the REIT is benefiting from assets moving from development to rental-yield status.
Shetty remains optimistic on the medium-term outlook for office leasing, indicating a robust 2025 for the Indian market. Leasing activity during the calendar year touched 82.6 million square feet, while new supply stood at about 57 million square feet, taking India’s total office stock to one billion square feet.
Shetty noted that vacancy levels declined to 20 per cent from around 21 per cent historically. In key micro-markets, vacancies are as low as 5–7 per cent, putting upward pressure on rents. “Across the country, rental rates have firmed up by about 10–12 per cent,” he said, adding that industry forecasts point to absorption of 82–85 million square feet annually over the next two years.