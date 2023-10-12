Home / Companies / News / Envision Energy secures 653 MW wind energy project from JSW Energy

Envision Energy secures 653 MW wind energy project from JSW Energy

The association with JSW Energy would play a pivotal role in ramping up renewable energy capacity in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Envision said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In India, Envision has successfully commissioned 330MW of wind projects

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Envision Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 653.4 megawatt (MW) wind project from JSW Energy.

The project is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner by 2024-end and produce 2,200 gigawatt hour (GWh) units of clean energy, contributing towards India's aim of achieving its net-zero emission goals, Envision said in a statement.

"Envision Energy has won an order from JSW Energy for developing a 653.4 MW wind energy park in Karnataka and Maharashtra. As per the order, Envision would provide 198 units of EN 156-3.3 MW WTGs (wind turbine generator)," the statement said.

The association with JSW Energy would play a pivotal role in ramping up renewable energy capacity in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Envision said.

The company however did not disclose financial details of the project.

"It has become critical to collaborate for accelerating green energy transition to avert the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to solving the challenges for a sustainable future," Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said,

Envision Energy is into designing, manufacturing and operating smart wind turbines and energy storage systems, besides providing green hydrogen solutions.

In India, Envision has successfully commissioned 330MW of wind projects.

Also Read

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Denmark announces 'Wind Alliance India' to boost net neutrality efforts

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Infosys slashes revenue guidance for FY24, misses estimates on PAT

Realty firm Signature Global posts Rs 7.18 cr net loss for Apr-Jun

Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters announces plan to invest $2 bn in 6 years

India accuses China's Vivo of visa violations, siphoning off $13 bn

Topics :JSW EnergyWind power firmswind energy sectorWind capacity

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story