Eruditus partners with foreign universities to set up campuses in India

The new campuses will open from August or September 2026, with student intakes and programmes introduced in phases across universities. The initial offerings will focus on business management, economics, computer science, AI, game design, data science, biomedical sciences, MBA, accounting and finance, business of creative industries, information technology, immersive arts and financial technology, with additional programmes to roll out over time.
The academic delivery at these campuses will be based on the partner universities’ curriculum frameworks, assessment processes and academic oversight mechanisms, ensuring consistency with their global standards. Over time, the campuses are expected to support research initiatives and industry partnerships aligned with the universities’ global priorities.