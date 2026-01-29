Eruditus partners with foreign universities to set up campuses in India

“The newly established India campuses will enable students to earn internationally recognised degrees under global academic standards, while studying on campus in India and building strong academic and professional networks,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashwin Damera, co-founder and chief executive officer of Eruditus, said, “Global student mobility is structurally shifting. Rising costs and policy barriers are keeping more Indian students at home, even as demand and opportunities for high-quality education in India grow. For Eruditus, partnering with global universities is a long-term nation-building effort—strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem by enabling students to study, research, and commercialise technology at home while serving the global ecosystem.”