Eruditus partners with foreign universities to set up campuses in India

Eruditus partners with seven global universities to launch campuses in India from 2026, offering internationally recognised degrees amid shifting student mobility trends

Eruditus
Eruditus (Photo: Entrackr)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:28 PM IST
Ed-tech firm Eruditus on Thursday said it has partnered with seven foreign universities to establish their campuses across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram in India. Under these partnerships, Eruditus will enable on-ground campus operations in India as part of the universities’ global campus networks.
 
The proposed campuses include the Illinois Institute of Technology (Mumbai), University of Aberdeen (Mumbai), University of Bristol (Mumbai), University of Liverpool (Bengaluru), University of New South Wales (UNSW), University of Victoria (Delhi NCR–Gurugram campus), and University of York (Mumbai).
 
The company said the choice of campus locations is due to strong academic ecosystems, proximity to key industry clusters, and the ability to support global universities with on-ground campus operations and industry collaboration.
 
The new campuses will open from August or September 2026, with student intakes and programmes introduced in phases across universities. The initial offerings will focus on business management, economics, computer science, AI, game design, data science, biomedical sciences, MBA, accounting and finance, business of creative industries, information technology, immersive arts and financial technology, with additional programmes to roll out over time.
 
The academic delivery at these campuses will be based on the partner universities’ curriculum frameworks, assessment processes and academic oversight mechanisms, ensuring consistency with their global standards. Over time, the campuses are expected to support research initiatives and industry partnerships aligned with the universities’ global priorities.
 
“The newly established India campuses will enable students to earn internationally recognised degrees under global academic standards, while studying on campus in India and building strong academic and professional networks,” the company said in a statement.
 
Commenting on the announcement, Ashwin Damera, co-founder and chief executive officer of Eruditus, said, “Global student mobility is structurally shifting. Rising costs and policy barriers are keeping more Indian students at home, even as demand and opportunities for high-quality education in India grow. For Eruditus, partnering with global universities is a long-term nation-building effort—strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem by enabling students to study, research, and commercialise technology at home while serving the global ecosystem.”

Topics :EruditusEdTechUniversityhigher education

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

