Piramal Pharma flags early recovery signs in CDMO demand as Q3 loss widens

Piramal Pharma on Thursday said it is seeing early signs of recovery in demand for its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business, even as the segment continued to face pressure from inventory destocking and slower early-stage order inflows during the year.

Speaking to the media post results, chairperson Nandini Piramal said there has been a pickup in requests for proposals (RFPs), alongside improving biopharma funding conditions in the US. However, she cautioned that the conversion of RFPs into firm orders typically takes time. “These are early signs of recovery. RFPs are up, but the translation into orders will take about six months,” she said, reaffirming the company’s FY26 guidance of mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margins in the high-teens range.

This comes at a time when Piramal Pharma reported a net loss of Rs 136 crore in Q3FY26 on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of Rs 3.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also declined 3 per cent to Rs 2,139.8 crore from Rs 2,204 crore in Q3FY25. Piramal Pharma announced the results late on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the company’s stock fell 0.39 per cent to end the day’s trade at Rs 153.65 apiece on the BSE. The company attributed the weaker performance largely to continued inventory destocking in one of its large on-patent commercial products, affecting its CDMO business.

In Q3, revenue from its CDMO business fell 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,166 crore. Nandini described the year as “muted” for CDMO; however, improving US biotech funding, mergers and acquisitions, and IPO activity were termed positive indicators for medium-term demand. She added that Piramal Pharma is seeing higher RFP activity, especially for its North American facilities with differentiated capabilities. Despite the year-on-year pressure, Piramal said the company expects sequential improvement in Q4, which has historically been its strongest quarter, though comparisons with last year may remain challenging due to a strong base. Alongside the operating update, the company announced a $35 million all-cash acquisition of the branded injectable Kenalog from Bristol Myers Squibb, a complex synthetic corticosteroid used in the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as acute gouty and rheumatoid arthritis.