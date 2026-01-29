Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Dabur targets high single-digit growth next year on GST tailwinds

Dabur targets high single-digit growth next year on GST tailwinds

Dabur expects high single-digit growth next year led by volume recovery on GST tailwinds, while continuing selective price hikes in inflation-hit categories

Dabur
premium
During the December quarter, the company’s brands registered strong growth and made market share gains across the key portfolio
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India hopes to pivot back to volume growth. However, the company will undertake price hikes for some brands.
 
“While this year it was a combination of price and volume, next year, it should be more volume, given the GST tailwinds. Having said that, price increases will not be absent because certain price increases which we took in the earlier part — pre-September — will also have a rollover impact,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohit Malhotra, told investors during a post results interaction.
 
“Wherever there are inflation categories, we will definitely take more price increases,” Malhotra added.
 
With this, the company is eyeing a growth of high-single-digit revenue, and improvements in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) over this year.
 
The maker of Real fruit juice and Hajmola candy reported a 7.1 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹559.9 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26). This compares to profit of ₹522.3 crore in the same period last year.
 
Its consolidated net sales grew 6 per cent to ₹3,558.6 crore during the October-December period from ₹3,355.2 crore in the same period last year.
 
Overall volumes grew 3 per cent during the quarter and rural growth was 330 basis points (bps), ahead of urban.
 
During the December quarter, the company’s brands registered strong growth and made market share gains across the key portfolio, with a 193-bps improvement in the hair oils segment to about 20 per cent.
 
“The company’s hair oils business posted a 19.1 per cent surge during the quarter, while the toothpaste business, led by continued demand for its flagship Dabur Red Toothpaste and premium brand Meswak, ended the quarter with around 10 per cent growth. Its skin and salon business reported a growth of 6.6 per cent, while the flagship digestives brand Hajmola grew by 7 per cent,” the company said in a release.
 
The foods business reported a 14 per cent growth during the quarter.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian Oil eyes Africa and Europe for petro exports: CMD AS Sahney

Premium

Vodafone Idea's ₹45K cr revival plan hinges on bank funding, say brokerages

Piramal Pharma flags early recovery signs in CDMO demand as Q3 loss widens

Premium

Air India orders 30 additional Boeing jets, taking total orders to 250

Dow to cut 4,500 jobs, flags weak Q1 revenue amid sluggish demand

Topics :Dabur IndiaGSTFMCGs

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story