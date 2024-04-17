Home / Companies / News / Essar Energy Transition appoints Rob Wallace as CEO of EET Hydrogen Power

Essar Energy Transition appoints Rob Wallace as CEO of EET Hydrogen Power

Essar Energy Transition (EET) is the unit of Essar Group that is driving USD 3.6 billion worth of low-carbon projects in the UK and India over the next five years

Rob Wallace
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
EET Fuels on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rob Wallace as chief executive officer of EET Hydrogen Power, EET's planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant (CHP) at its Stanlow refinery in the UK.

EET Hydrogen Power is integral to EET's plans to create a leading energy transition hub at Stanlow.

"Rob has spent 25 years in the energy and utilities industry, with significant experience with companies, including Shell and Centrica," the company said in a statement.

Most recently, he was with the Irish electricity company, ESB, overseeing asset and plant commissioning, commercialisation and establishment of processes and procedures at all levels at ESB's Carrington Power Station.

Latterly in this role, he took up a newly created role in ESB's Asset Development Team as Hydrogen Manager to deliver its net zero 2040 strategy.
 

"As CEO of EET Hydrogen Power, Rob will oversee the construction and management of EET's CHP plant - an integral part of the EET's overall ambition to create an energy transition hub in the North West, which will include the UK's first low carbon process refinery and leading large scale low carbon hydrogen production hubs," the statement said.

EET Fuels is a key part of Essar Energy Transition (EET). It owns and operates the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in the UK.

EET Hydrogen Power will play a significant role in reducing emissions at Stanlow. More energy efficient than current processes, the CHP will initially deliver a 13 per cent carbon dioxide emissions reduction from the site or 1,80,000 tonnes per annum. Once powered by EET Hydrogen, a reduction of 7,40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be achieved, equivalent to taking 3,50,000 cars off the road.

EET Hydrogen Power will contribute to EET Fuels' decarbonisation ambitions. It adds further fuel switching capability beyond the 45 million UK pound sterling hydrogen-ready furnace in construction at Stanlow (announced in 2022), a first of a kind in the UK, which will again be fuelled by EET Hydrogen.

Wallace said: "Through its ambitious hydrogen and industrial carbon capture projects, EET has made tremendous steps in recent years to become a leading example of innovation and decarbonisation in the UK. I'm looking forward to working with the wider team to achieve these plans and support the region's decarbonisation plans".

Tony Fountain, CEO of EET, said Wallace "brings extensive knowledge on hydrogen and power development and will make a valuable contribution to successfully implementing our ambitious decarbonisation projects.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

