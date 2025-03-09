EV, hybrid tech development, immersive sound system among M&M future plans

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) became the number two player in the retail passenger vehicle segment for the first time in February, powered by its new launches. The company is setting its sights on technology upgrades.

Around 60 kilometers away from Chennai, at the 125-acre picturesque campus of Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chengalpattu, a group of experts is becoming the global neural network of the company's future by working on electric and hybrid vehicles, autonomous driving, connected vehicle technology, and eco-friendly practices.

To ensure its future cars offer best-in-class technology like immersive sound experiences, the company is getting the help of the best in the industry, like music maestro A R Rahman. The music legend reportedly composed a soundscape, which includes over 75 sounds, including exterior and interior drive sounds, infotainment cues, and functional signals for the BE 6 and XEV 9E models, which witnessed around 30,000 bookings on the first day. Mahindra also became the first Indian automaker to integrate Dolby Atmos technology into its vehicles, setting a new standard for in-car entertainment.

“For BE 6 and XEV 9E, we had only 12 speakers. But it was Rahman who suggested we have a 16-speaker (Harman Kardon audio) system. We wanted original tunes for all the chimes and alerts, in addition to other sounds. Rahman has a Dolby lab. He showed us the sounds there and asked us to bring that same lab environment into the car,” said Velusamy R, president of automotive technology and product development, M&M Ltd, who is upbeat about the immersive in-cabin audio experience of M&M EVs. Rahman’s collaboration was one of the rare occasions where a music industry veteran partnered with an automobile giant. Other previous instances were BMW’s association with Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Mercedes-Benz’s link with rock band Linkin Park, and similar moves by Jaguar and Renault, among others.

Velusamy, however, remained tight-lipped when asked about M&M's autonomous or driverless car plans. “Autonomous drive and artificial intelligence are not technologies, they are trendsetters. Sometimes, autonomous driving can be better than a driver. I am a firm believer that India will experience autonomous driving,” he said. He believes that software-defined vehicles coming in their full form, their impact on comfort, convenience, safety, and other factors, and AI are the three emerging trends globally in the research and technology segment. The Centre also reportedly works on advanced driver assistance systems, advanced automotive electronics, lightweight technologies, enhanced vehicle dynamics and connected vehicle technologies, and smart connected implements, among others.

EVs and Future One of the focus areas of the MRV is electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid technology development. While upgraded Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms will boost EV adaptations, as they encourage automakers to produce more EVs, the Centre and the states should continue with subsidies and tax support, ensuring unwavering focus on EVs. “We have already met the target of what we need to produce this year based on CAFÉ. There is a proposal to move to CAFÉ 3 norms by 2027. I am sure that a minimum 15 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide will happen. That itself will increase the market share,” Velusamy said.

He, however, suggested the government continue with the 5 per cent GST that is levied on EVs, EV batteries, and charging infrastructure for the growth momentum to continue. “Some states have started imposing road taxes. That is completely detrimental. We all made business cases without the road taxes,” said Velusamy. When asked about concerns regarding lithium availability and pricing, he added that the industry should first focus on increasing production. “Around 97 per cent of the market is still ICE, and only 3 per cent is electric. Till it comes to around 30 per cent, no one should worry about it. We have to learn this technology one day or another, so how much we are importing now should not be a cause for worry. As production increases, then you will start worrying about imports of lithium. One good thing is that in diesel and gasoline, you burn it and send it to the atmosphere. On the other hand, you can recover 88 per cent of lithium. So, it can be recycled,” he said.