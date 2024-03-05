Home / Companies / News / Ex-LIC chief MR Kumar joins Bank of India as non-executive chairman

Ex-LIC chief MR Kumar joins Bank of India as non-executive chairman

Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Bank of India on Tuesday announced the appointment of MR Kumar, former chairman of LIC, as the non-executive chairman and Rajiv Mishra as an executive director.

Kumar, a science graduate from the University of Madras, also serves on the board of Ambuja Cements. He joined Life Insurance Corporation in 1983 and was its chairman from 2019 to March 2023.

Kumar had also served as a director on the boards of Kenindia Assurance, Kenya, and ACC India.

His other leadership roles include the chairmanship of the governing board of National Insurance Academy, president of Insurance Institute of India, and as chairman of Council of Insurance Ombudsman.

The bank also announced appointment of Mishra as an executive director. An MBA, Mishra led Union Bank of India's digital transformation, highlighted by the launch of the Vyom mobile app. He had also served on the boards of Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank in Varanasi, and UBI Services.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

