Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

Online fashion retailer Myntra has appointed Kannan Ganesan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 1, according to people familiar with the development.

With over two decades of experience in the consumer goods and e-commerce industry, Ganesan brings robust finance leadership expertise, marked by a strategic approach and a high degree of ownership. Ganesan is a seasoned finance leader with a proven ability to navigate complex, fast-paced environments.

After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, has decided to pursue external opportunities for the next chapter of his career journey. Since joining, Gupta partnered with various cross-functional teams, contributing to strengthening Myntra’s journey.

Ganesan joined Flipkart in 2020 from Unilever and most recently served as the vice-president – business finance, driving significant results in that role. At Flipkart, he has led business finance partnership for eKart, mobiles and large electronics (MLE) and travel and most recently for all BUs within category and marketing and monetisation segment. Ganesan’s rich experience across finance, operations and business transformation is poised to be instrumental in furthering Myntra’s growth journey, according to the sources. The appointment reflects Flipkart Group's commitment to nurturing talent and creating diverse growth opportunities across its entire ecosystem. Flipkart-owned Myntra reported an 18-fold surge in net profit for FY25, signalling continued strength in India’s digital fashion market. Myntra’s net profit jumped to ₹548 crore from ₹31 crore in the previous year. Operating revenue grew 18 per cent to ₹6,043 crore, while total expenses rose at a more modest 12 per cent to ₹5,724 crore.