Home / Companies / News / Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

Fashion ecom firm Myntra appoints Kannan Ganesan as chief financial officer

After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, CFO Abhishek Gupta to pursue new career opportunities, according to the sources

Kannan Ganesan, Myntra CFO
premium
Photo: Company
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Online fashion retailer Myntra has appointed Kannan Ganesan as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 1, according to people familiar with the development.
 
With over two decades of experience in the consumer goods and e-commerce industry, Ganesan brings robust finance leadership expertise, marked by a strategic approach and a high degree of ownership. Ganesan is a seasoned finance leader with a proven ability to navigate complex, fast-paced environments.
 
After seven years with the Flipkart Group, including four at Myntra, Abhishek Gupta, the current CFO, has decided to pursue external opportunities for the next chapter of his career journey. Since joining, Gupta partnered with various cross-functional teams, contributing to strengthening Myntra’s journey.
 
Ganesan joined Flipkart in 2020 from Unilever and most recently served as the vice-president – business finance, driving significant results in that role. At Flipkart, he has led business finance partnership for eKart, mobiles and large electronics (MLE) and travel and most recently for all BUs within category and marketing and monetisation segment. Ganesan’s rich experience across finance, operations and business transformation is poised to be instrumental in furthering Myntra’s growth journey, according to the sources.
 
The appointment reflects Flipkart Group's commitment to nurturing talent and creating diverse growth opportunities across its entire ecosystem.
 
Flipkart-owned Myntra reported an 18-fold surge in net profit for FY25, signalling continued strength in India’s digital fashion market. Myntra’s net profit jumped to ₹548 crore from ₹31 crore in the previous year. Operating revenue grew 18 per cent to ₹6,043 crore, while total expenses rose at a more modest 12 per cent to ₹5,724 crore.
 
India’s e-commerce industry is moving towards operational efficiency and more disciplined spending as the market matures and competition intensifies. To achieve those objectives, companies are leveraging technology-driven supply chains, optimising marketing outlays, and expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities to sustain revenue growth while cutting losses. The focus on cost control has become particularly critical for firms preparing for public listings.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt clears AMNS' slurry pipeline plan for steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

Gaurs Group eyes ₹2k cr from sale of flats in new Yamuna Expressway project

Think Investments infuses ₹136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

SpaceTech startup ULOOK raises ₹19 crore from growX, InfoEdge Ventures

Green clearance decision deferred for ArcelorMittal Nippon plant in Andhra

Topics :MyntraFlipkartecommerceCompanies

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story