FedEx to invest ₹2,500 cr in automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

FedEx will make a long-term investment of ₹2,500 crore to develop an automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), said the global delivery company on Wednesday.

The investment will support a proposed 300,000-square-feet facility designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL).

The hub will connect India to Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe, and the United States. It will leverage NMIA’s multimodal infrastructure to strengthen western India's international trade corridor.

“We are very happy to have FedEx in Mumbai, because in today's world we see a lot of things happening in the field of trade,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the facility’s ground-breaking ceremony.

“We are seeing old barriers going, new barriers coming, and recalibration of supply chains. In such turbulent times, when FedEx decides to invest in Mumbai, it really shows the power of India, how India and Maharashtra matter when it comes to trade,” he said. The hub is expected to create over 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services. “The facility will serve as a high-tech gateway for both domestic and international shipments, strengthening India’s trade ecosystem, accelerating goods movement and connecting our exporters and businesses more directly to markets across South Asia, Europe and the United States,” said Jeet Adani, director of AAHL.

NMIA’s cargo infrastructure will initially handle about 0.5 million metric tonnes of material annually and progress to around 3.25 MMT. The calibrated capacity expansion is part of the airport’s strategy of positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as an advanced air freight and logistics gateways. Featuring advanced sorting, high-speed screening, and dedicated aircraft bays, the hub enables simultaneous shipment processing. This streamlines routing and improves transit predictability for high-value, time-sensitive sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and perishables. The facility is expected to strengthen trade by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while contributing to lower logistics costs and faster turnaround times.

Raj Subramaniam, chief executive officer and president of FedEx, said the company’s investment plan shows its confidence in India's growth. “The past five years have been one of the most significant periods of transformation for the world, for India and for the logistics industry. India has witnessed historic growth as supply chain diversification and resilience became the boardroom conversations. We do not see this as a temporary trend, but a long-term shift as the world re-globalises, which is why our investments here are also focused on the long term,” Subramaniam added. Fadnavis said that when companies like FedEx come in with new technologies, including artificial intelligence, it helps in lowering logistics costs — an important objective of the country.