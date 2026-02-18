L&T, Nvidia to set up gigawatt-scale AI data centre infrastructure in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that it plans to set up a joint venture with chipmaking major Nvidia to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure in India.

The announcement was made on the third day of the AI Impact Summit. In an exchange filing, the company said the proposed venture will develop AI-ready data centre infrastructure and advanced computing platforms to support large-scale workloads across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, financial services, healthcare and public services.

The partnership will combine L&T’s engineering and infrastructure capabilities with Nvidia’s AI stack, including GPUs, CPUs, networking, accelerated storage platforms, the Nvidia AI Enterprise software stack and reference architectures, the company said in a BSE filing.

ALSO READ: Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India Under the deal, L&T will develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus. It will also scale Nvidia GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai data centre to up to 30 MW capacity and at a 40 MW data centre in Mumbai. The company said the venture will create sovereign AI infrastructure so that critical data, models and workloads can be built and deployed within India. "India’s enterprises are ready to move from AI pilots to production-scale deployment. The investment establishes the foundation — secure, scalable, and sovereign infrastructure — required to power manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services. With Nvidia’s platforms and L&T’s execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact," said SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.