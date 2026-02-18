MakeMyTrip partners with OpenAI to improve AI-led travel bookings

NASDAQ-listed travel tech major MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced it will collaborate with OpenAI to deepen AI-led travel discovery and capture high-intent travel queries, aimed at translating them into bookable outcomes.

The announcement comes at a time when there is an increasing adoption of generative AI in India's travel booking ecosystem by platforms to tap conversational intent of users via tools like chatbots to try and convert them into bookings.

MakeMyTrip will use OpenAI's APIs (application programming interfaces) to power new artificial intelligence features in its app, enabling travellers to move from conversational inspiration to booking within the MakeMyTrip's 'Myra' chatbot interface.