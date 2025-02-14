Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Financial services firm Navi appoints new CEOs as part of leadership rejig

Financial services firm Navi appoints new CEOs as part of leadership rejig

Rajiv Naresh has been appointed CEO of Navi Technologies, whereas Abhishek Dwivedi will serve as Navi Finserv's CEO

Navi Group
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Financial services player Navi Group on Friday announced the appointment of two new chief executive officers (CEOs) for its companies, including Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv.
 
Sachin Bansal has resigned from his position as CEO of the companies and will serve as the executive chairman of Navi Group.
 
Rajiv Naresh has been appointed CEO of Navi Technologies, whereas Abhishek Dwivedi will serve as Navi Finserv’s CEO.
 
Dwivedi will focus on the group’s lending business, whereas Naresh will head all non-lending businesses within the group, the company said.
 
Both have been part of Navi since its inception.
 
Bansal will oversee the group’s long-term vision, including expansion opportunities, fund-raising, and merger and acquisition (M&A) efforts, the company added.

Also Read

Premium

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

Premium

Regulations in financial services key to ensuring customer protection

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel join hands to create fintech platform

NCLAT restores IFIN's claim in Attivo with 39% vote share in lenders' panel

Recovery agents are in demand as banks' unsecured loan stress rises

 
His focus will remain on improving compliance and risk management across the group and driving the firm’s technology initiatives.
 
"This restructuring is a strategic milestone that enables us to sharpen our focus on long-term growth. Both Rajiv and Abhishek have played key roles in our growth, and I am confident that we will continue on this upward trajectory as they assume their new roles," Bansal added.
 
The top-level rejig comes months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the company, along with other regulated entities, from pursuing its lending operations.
 
The banking regulator had prohibited the non-banking financial company (NBFC) from sanctioning and disbursing loans or charging exorbitant interest rates to borrowers, effective October 21, 2024.
 
The RBI lifted restrictions in December last year.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare to acquire 228 bed hospital in Punjab for Rs 462 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up five-fold at Rs 229 crore

Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

Asian Paints to exit Indonesia in $5.6 million deal with Omega Property

Ola Consumer turns Ebitda profitable; revenue declines 21% in FY24

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiafinancial servicesChief executive officer

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story