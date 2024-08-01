IDBI Bank potential bidders likely to get data room access next week

Last week, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had told this newspaper that financial bids for IDBI Bank could be called before the end of the current financial year.

“Further, much will depend on how potential bidders would look at it. We should have the bids before the end of this financial year,” Pandey had said.

In the FY17 Union Budget, the government had announced its intention to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to below 50 per cent, and put out the preliminary information memorandum for inviting expression of interest (EoI) in October 2022. The strategic stake sale is seen as a test case for the government’s public sector enterprise policy to cut down the government’s presence in business.

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plan to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. As of December 31, 2023, LIC held 49.24 per cent of IDBI Bank, while the government owned 45.48 per cent, and the remaining 5.28 per cent was with the public.