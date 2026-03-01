Fino MD's arrest highlights GST liability risks in digital payments chain

The crackdown has now reached a high-profile domestic case. Finance Ministry sources say the DGGI probe that led to the arrest of Fino Payments Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rishi Gupta centres on banned online money gaming and has uncovered the involvement of a senior bank functionary in facilitating GST evasion.

“In the Fino Payments Bank case arrest, DGGI is investigating a case of online money gaming, which is banned. Initial investigation indicates GST evasion of several crores involving many shell and non-existent entities, payment aggregators etc., which have been used to funnel the illicit funds being generated by online money gaming. Investigation conducted so far has brought out the involvement of a senior bank functionary in the fraud, who has been placed under arrest,” sources in the know said.