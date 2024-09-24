Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Fire incident at Tata Power's Trombay plant; no injuries, damage reported

Fire incident at Tata Power's Trombay plant; no injuries, damage reported

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire, but no injuries have occurred

Tata
Representational Image |
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power on Tuesday reported about a fire incident at its Trombay plant in Maharashtra.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries or loss of life have been reported, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"...there was a fire incident in the Control Room of Unit No 5 (500 MW unit) of Trombay Plant on September 23, 2024," Tata Power said.

The company said it is in the process of assessing the actual damage caused by the fire.

"We also confirm that the plant is adequately insured, and the insurance firm has been duly informed," it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Air India derosters 3 cabin members for lapses in opening aircraft door

Tata Power-DDL receives patent for transformer life-enhancing device

Air India hired 9,000 employees in two years to meet needs: Airline chief

Analog Devices, Tata Group sign pact to make semiconductors in India

Premium

FY24 dividend income: Promoters and top business families beat govt

Topics :Tata groupTata Powerfire

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News