Flipkart expands Northeast operations with new grocery fulfilment centre

E-commerce firm Flipkart has opened its first grocery fulfilment centre in Agartala, Tripura, marking a strategic expansion into Northeast India’s fast-growing online grocery market. The new facility aims to improve last-mile delivery capabilities and offer flexible delivery slots, addressing rising consumer demand in Agartala and surrounding regions.

The centre will stock more than 4,000 products, including staples such as rice, flour and pulses, as well as snacks, beverages, household supplies and personal care items. Flipkart said the assortment reflects consumer insights and includes several locally favoured brands to align with regional preferences.

The move highlights Flipkart’s push to deepen penetration in underserved markets, a key battleground for Indian e-commerce. The company continues to expand its supply chain infrastructure as demand for convenient, same-day delivery grows in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“Flipkart leverages its homegrown technology to keenly identify high-demand hotspots and address consumer needs for quality grocery products,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group. “As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, the new FC aligns with our commitment to strengthening partnerships with local farmers, MSMEs and other regional businesses.” Manik Saha, chief minister of Tripura, said this development marks an important step in enhancing the state’s digital infrastructure and strengthening its supply chain capabilities. “I am confident that this initiative will contribute meaningfully to local employment generation and skill development, empowering our youths and communities,” said Saha.