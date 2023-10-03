Flipkart unveils VIP subscription programme ahead of the festive season

Flipkart is taking on Amazon by introducing a paid subscription service primarily aimed at shoppers in top cities. The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm on Monday launched the Flipkart VIP Subscription Programme and said it would deliver unmatched service and convenience. It would unlock a host of unique benefits for customers for their festive shopping needs. By upgrading to the VIP Subscription Programme for an annual membership fee of Rs 499, customers will access membership rewards to enrich their shopping journey on Flipkart. The company introduced the service just a few days before its flagship festive sale, The Big Billion Days (BBD). Amazon already runs a similar paid subscription service called Amazon Prime.

"As we gear up for the festive season, this programme will elevate the shopping experience to new heights by offering a multitude of integrated rewards," said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, head of supply chain and customer experience, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart's VIP Subscription Programme will enable a differentiated customer experience through offerings like free same and next day delivery, returns within 48 hours, a welcome gift box worth Rs 499, and instant access to a dedicated customer support team. Further, customers can earn 5 per cent SuperCoins (up to 300) on all purchases and an extra 5 per cent savings using SuperCoins on all products across the Flipkart group (including Cleartrip). The VIP Subscription Programme membership will enable cancellation/rescheduling of flights on Cleartrip for Rs 1. As part of its integrated rewards and benefits ecosystem, these offerings have also been extended to Flipkart's partner platforms including Cleartrip. The VIP Subscription Programme membership is available only in four major metro cities: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

"This will elevate our customers' shopping on Flipkart by providing superior service and bring the best of benefits across the Flipkart group, including Cleartrip, Health+ and more," said Prabh Singh, senior vice president, Growth (User and Ads), Flipkart.

Recently, as part of Flipkart's loyalty programme, an upgraded version of the Flipkart Plus membership was introduced. Here, initiatives such as Plus and Plus Premium will continue to exist for the customers to avail the benefits which are a part of that programme.

"We are confident that this new initiative will bolster Flipkart as the chosen destination for shoppers across the country," said Bharath Ram, senior vice president, user acquisition and retention, Flipkart.