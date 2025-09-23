Walmart-backed Flipkart to invest $300 million in fintech unit Super.money

Walmart-backed Flipkart India is planning to invest $300 million in its fintech arm, Super.money, as the e-commerce major pushes further into lending and stock broking, Bloomberg reported.

This investment comes after a $20 million infusion the company made last year when it spun off the fintech unit, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Super.money, led by Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria, is also gearing up to raise funds from external investors to further fuel its expansion.

Speaking after Super.money’s launch, Sikaria said, “The landscape of digital payments and financial services is evolving rapidly, presenting incredible opportunities for innovation. Super.money aims to democratise access to financial services by leveraging UPI infrastructure, which is aligned with the government’s larger vision of financial inclusion.”

What is Super.money? Launched in 2024, Super.money initially positioned itself as a "scan-and-pay" UPI app. It has since expanded to offer fixed deposits and secured cards. Its launch followed the separation of fintech major PhonePe from Flipkart, with the e-commerce firm creating Super.money as a full-stack digital financial services platform targeting its vast customer base. Super.money becomes India's 5th-largest UPI app According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Super.money is now India's fifth-largest UPI app, handling nearly 257 million transactions worth ₹9,290.21 crore.

The app rapidly grew its user base by offering up to five per cent cashback on merchant spends and targeting digitally savvy, first-time earners. Super.money also launched a co-branded credit card with Axis Bank and is planning to widen its offerings into personal loans and wealth products. The company has disbursed over $700 million through its lending partners and is aiming to turn profitable by the end of the year. To tap into India's growing pool of retail investors, Super.money is now building a simplified stock-trading platform.