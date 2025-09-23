Home / Companies / News / Walmart-backed Flipkart to invest $300 million in fintech unit Super.money

Walmart-backed Flipkart to invest $300 million in fintech unit Super.money

Super.money is a fintech unit of Flipkart which was launched in 2024. In less than a year, it has now become the fifth-largest UPI app in India, handling 275 mn transactions

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart
To tap into India’s growing pool of retail investors, Super.money is now building a simplified stock-trading platform | File image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Walmart-backed Flipkart India is planning to invest $300 million in its fintech arm, Super.money, as the e-commerce major pushes further into lending and stock broking, Bloomberg reported.
 
This investment comes after a $20 million infusion the company made last year when it spun off the fintech unit, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Super.money, led by Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria, is also gearing up to raise funds from external investors to further fuel its expansion.
 
Speaking after Super.money’s launch, Sikaria said, “The landscape of digital payments and financial services is evolving rapidly, presenting incredible opportunities for innovation. Super.money aims to democratise access to financial services by leveraging UPI infrastructure, which is aligned with the government’s larger vision of financial inclusion.”
 

What is Super.money?

 
Launched in 2024, Super.money initially positioned itself as a “scan-and-pay” UPI app. It has since expanded to offer fixed deposits and secured cards. Its launch followed the separation of fintech major PhonePe from Flipkart, with the e-commerce firm creating Super.money as a full-stack digital financial services platform targeting its vast customer base. 
 

Super.money becomes India’s 5th-largest UPI app

 
According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Super.money is now India’s fifth-largest UPI app, handling nearly 257 million transactions worth ₹9,290.21 crore.
 
The app rapidly grew its user base by offering up to five per cent cashback on merchant spends and targeting digitally savvy, first-time earners.
 
Super.money also launched a co-branded credit card with Axis Bank and is planning to widen its offerings into personal loans and wealth products. The company has disbursed over $700 million through its lending partners and is aiming to turn profitable by the end of the year. 
 
To tap into India’s growing pool of retail investors, Super.money is now building a simplified stock-trading platform.
 
As of July 2025, India’s retail investor base has risen significantly, with demat accounts soaring to 194 million, up from 36 million in 2019, according to PTI.
 

Super.money’s foray into travel

 
According to a Moneycontrol report, in July 2025, Flipkart’s fintech arm entered the travel category by launching flight bookings on its app, aiming to attract young, digitally savvy travellers. This move also positions it to compete with other fintechs like Scapia and Niyo, which are active in this segment.
 
The feature was initially rolled out to select users in July, with Super.money offering a five per cent reward on flight bookings made through UPI or its co-branded credit cards.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

KEC International bags ₹3,243 crore orders for transmission line, towers

'Time to accelerate': Adani outlines priorities after Sebi case closure

Premium

Coca Cola bottler SLMG eyes high single-digit growth despite tepid quarters

India powers SAP's global growth engine like never before: Manish Prasad

Amazon and Flipkart showcase GST deals as festival shopping begins

Topics :FlipkartWalmartFintech firmsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story