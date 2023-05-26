Home / Companies / News / NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

The company's consolidated net profit after tax fell to 1.91 billion rupees ($23.12 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 2.42 billion rupees a year earlier

Reuters
NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian construction firm NCC Ltd on Friday posted a 21.2% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, as the company reported one-time gain from stake sale of its unit in the same quarter previous year.
 
The company's consolidated net profit after tax fell to 1.91 billion rupees ($23.12 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 2.42 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations jumped 42.3% to 49.49 billion rupees but total expenses rose 38.4% year-on-year to 46.80 billion rupees, mainly on a 80% uptick in sub-contractor bills, and tax expenses more than doubled.
 
WHY IT MATTERS
 
The company had reported a one-time gain of 1.72 billion rupees in the fourth quarter of 2022, from the sale of its stake in unit NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd. This also hurt the company's net profit in the reporting quarter.
 
However, NCC's consolidated order book stood at 502.44 billion rupees as of March 31, a 20% sequential increase from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh

PM Modi to address 'NCC PM' rally on Jan 28 at Delhi's Cariappa ground

NCC rallies 19% thus far in March on Rs 2,374-crore order win in February

NCC soars 10% on order win worth Rs 3,601 crore in December

Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

AGEL commissions 130-MW wind plant in Guj; portfolio crosses 1 GW-mark

Topics :NCCQ4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story