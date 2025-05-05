Home / Companies / News / FMCG major Marico extends CEO Saugata Gupta's tenure for two years

FMCG major Marico extends CEO Saugata Gupta's tenure for two years

Since 2014, Gupta has been continuing as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company

Marico
Gupta had joined Marico, which owns popular brands including Saffola, Parachutte and Livon, in 2004 as the Head of Marketing. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Home-grown FMCG major Marico said it has extended the tenure of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Saugata Gupta by re-appointing him for next two years.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 2, 2025, approved the reappointment of Saugata Gupta as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a further period of two years, from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028," Marico said in a statement. 

The board had also approved continuation of Directorship of Harsh Mariwala, Chairman and Founder of Marico, as a Non-Executive Director, based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company.

Gupta had joined Marico, which owns popular brands including Saffola, Parachutte and Livon, in 2004 as the Head of Marketing.

He was elevated as CEO of India business in 2007.

Since 2014, Gupta has been continuing as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

