Food and beverage industry bites into NFTs, but is it late to the party?

Nestlé isn’t worried. The company says its debut into Web 3.0 gaming and blockchain technology is a strategic move. “Just like OTT platforms have seasons for some of their series, for us at Nestlé Web 3.0 is a series,” says Rajat Jain, head of Foods Business, Nestlé India. “In the first season, we bring the consumers together; in the second, we enhance the experience; and in the subsequent seasons, we continue to build a stronger community of our consumers from whom we take feedback and suggestions.” He adds that even the packaging of some of the products will undergo a change to include details of NFTs, etc.

There are sceptical voices in India as well. Chef-entrepreneur Tarun Sibal, who runs Titlie, one of the more successful restaurants in Goa, says, “NFT is a new territory and I’m not sure how it will pan out for my industry.” He says until he’s sure about it, he’ll stick to building new brands the way he knows it – “table after table, drink after drink, plate after plate, and interaction after interaction”. Just two weeks ago, he launched KHI KHI, a bar, in Delhi, and intends to open a restaurant in Bengaluru before the end of the year.