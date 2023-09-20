Home / Companies / News / Former Akasa pilots challenge maintainability of lawsuits filed by airline

Former Akasa pilots challenge maintainability of lawsuits filed by airline

The pilots contend that since their employment contracts were signed in Delhi, the case should fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former pilots of Akasa Air have contested the validity of lawsuits filed against them in the Bombay High Court for not meeting their contractual notice period obligations. The pilots contend that since their employment contracts were signed in Delhi, the case should fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court, as per media reports.

In contrast, Akasa points to a specific clause in the employment contracts stating that in the event of a dispute, the matter would be decided by the Bombay High Court. According to Indian law, the court under whose jurisdiction a contract was executed is empowered to handle contractual disputes, although this jurisdiction can change if both parties agree.

Also Read: Akasa Air files court case against 40 pilots for not serving notice period

The airline refrained from commenting further on the ongoing case, stating that it is sub judice. However, Akasa confirmed that they had initiated legal proceedings against a small group of pilots who had failed to serve their mandatory notice periods. "Their actions were not only in breach of their contracts but also against the country's civil aviation regulations. This has led to a wave of flight disruptions between July and September, stranding our customers," the airline said in a response to a Business Standard query.

Akasa has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking an urgent stay against the pilots who left without serving their obligatory notice periods, resulting in the cancellation of 600 flights in August alone. The airline mandates a six-month notice period for first officers and a one-year period for captains.

Also Read: Akasa Air widens gap with SpiceJet in domestic passenger market share

"All we ask is that pilots fulfil their contractual and legal notice periods. Failure to do so causes significant public inconvenience," the airline stated. Akasa's market share fell from 5.2 per cent in July to 4.2 per cent in August, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, due to these disruptions.

The airline is now seeking substantial compensation from each pilot, amounting to crores of rupees, citing "operational losses" and reputational damage from the cancellations.

In a related development, Akasa Air's legal team informed the Delhi High Court that training replacement pilots is a lengthy process, taking approximately seven to eight months.

Also Read

Akasa Air files court case against 40 pilots for not serving notice period

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Hyundai Motor India net profit jumps 62.3% to Rs 4,709.25 cr in FY23

Casio to start local manufacturing of watches in India by the end of 2023

Amazon expands to address business needs, offers credit to customers

Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday

L'Oreal brings first brand of its dermatological beauty division to India

Topics :Akasa AirairlinesLawsuitsPilots

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story