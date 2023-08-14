Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Akasa Air widens gap with SpiceJet in domestic passenger market share

Overall, the carriers transported a total of 12.1 million domestic air passengers in July, an increase of 31.72 per cent compared to the same month last year

Akasa Air

Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air widened its gap with SpiceJet in July in terms of domestic passengers flown per month, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) monthly data released on Monday.

The new airline carried 618,000 domestic passengers in June and 624,000 in July. In contrast, the financially strained SpiceJet transported 555,000 and 504,000 passengers in June and July, respectively.

Akasa Air, which commenced commercial flights just a year ago, surpassed SpiceJet for the first time in terms of domestic passengers carried per month in June. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 20 planes and has plans to launch international flights by the end of this year.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, witnessed its domestic market share rise from 63.2 per cent in June to 63.4 per cent in July, according to the DGCA data. Similarly, Air India's market share inched up from 9.7 per cent in June to 9.9 per cent in July.

Overall, the carriers transported a total of 12.1 million domestic air passengers in July, an increase of 31.72 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Akasa Air's share of the domestic passenger market climbed to 5.2 per cent in July from 4.9 per cent in June. Meanwhile, SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share dipped to 4.2 per cent in July from 4.4 per cent in June.

Domestic passenger market shares of Akasa Air and SpiceJet since the former's birth (in %)
     
     
     
  Akasa Air SpiceJet
August* 0.2 7.9
September 0.9 7.3
Ocotber 1.4 7.3
November 1.8 7.5
December 2.3 7.6
January 2.8 7.3
February 3 7.1
March 3.3 6.4
April  4 5.8
May  4.8 5.4
June 4.9 4.4
July 5.2 4.2
     
     
     
* Akasa Air operated its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022  
     
Source: DGCA    

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

Sify Technologies to invest Rs 3,000 crore to expand data centres in India

Agri-food startup 'Farmers Fresh Zone' receives recognition from UN

Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Penguin Random House announces imprint for publishing in Indian languages

Shriram Properties Q1 profit rises 59% to Rs 16.62 cr on better income


Topics : Akasa Air SpiceJet

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon