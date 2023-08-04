Home / Companies / News / Fortis Healthcare PAT falls 8.6% to Rs 122.5 cr in April-June quarter

Fortis Healthcare PAT falls 8.6% to Rs 122.5 cr in April-June quarter

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday reported an 8.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 122.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Its consolidated revenues in the first quarter stood at Rs 1,657 crore against Rs 1,488 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 11.4 per cent.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday reported an 8.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 122.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company, which posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 134.3 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, said its diagnostics business has been renamed as Agilus Diagnostics Ltd, and the boards of the two firms have granted approval for the latter to initiate an initial public offer (IPO) process.

Its consolidated revenues in the first quarter stood at Rs 1,657 crore against Rs 1,488 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 11.4 per cent.

"We have witnessed a steady start in Q1 FY24 for both the hospitals and diagnostics business. Our hospital business revenues grew 13.6 per cent to Rs 1,354 crore while operating EBITDA was at Rs 206.4 crore, reflecting a margin of 15.2 per cent versus 16.2 per cent in Q1 FY23.

"This was in part due to a lower occupancy and a comparatively less favourable payor mix, both of which we expect should improve going forward," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said in a statement.

Fortis Healthcare Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said on the hospital side, the company's portfolio rationalisation strategy gained momentum with the divestment of its loss-making Arcot Road facility in Chennai in July 2023.

"With an impetus on inorganic growth, we acquired a 350 bedded hospital in Manesar, Gurugram, enabling us to further augment our presence in Delhi-NCR. This we expect to close shortly," he added.

Rajagopal further said the boards of Fortis and Agilus have granted approval for Agilus to initiate an initial public offer process by way of an offer for the sale of its equity shares, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations. 

Also Read

Sebi issues notices to 4 entities in Fortis Healthcare fund diversion case

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

CRISIL upgrades credit rating of Fortis Healthcare in biz risk profile

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Sebi issues demand notices to 5 entities in Fortis fund diversion case

Trai seeks views on spectrum allocation for aircraft-to-ground data comm

India in pole-vaulting distance to oust China as world's factory: Mahindra

Century Ply net profit down by 12% to Rs 84 cr in April-June quarter

SBI reports merely 3% employee attrition, much lower than Private peers

Morgan Stanley reaches 70% of $1 trn of low carbon ESG funding goal

Topics :Fortis HealhcareCompanies

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story