Home / Companies / News / Foxconn's Chinese engineer recall: Govt confident in Apple's India plans

Foxconn's Chinese engineer recall: Govt confident in Apple's India plans

Foxconn has drawn up an alternative plan to rescue its India iPhone 17 production by bringing in experts mainly from Taiwan and the US

iPhone, apple
premium
Currently, Foxconn and Tata Electronics are primarily handling iPhone assembly in India
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government is not much concerned about the possible disruption to Apple India’s iPhone production plans, including that of the latest variant, the iPhone 17, on account of China’s decision to recall Foxconn’s Chinese engineers, senior government officials said.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is, however, monitoring the situation and is confident that “Apple’s contingency plans” will kick in and the company will be able to manage the situation, said a senior government official asking not to be named. “They (Apple) are tapping other countries for engineering and training talent. While we track production targets, it is not our primary concern. They (Apple) should be able to manage,” the official said.
 
In its conversations with the government, the iPhone maker has said it will be able to navigate the situation without much discomfort and that there will be no disruption to the flagship phone’s India production plans, another official said.
 
“We facilitated their (Foxconn’s Chinese employees’) visas at their (Apple’s) request earlier. Now, if those employees want to return, it is between them and the companies (Apple and Foxconn). It is up to Apple to decide how to keep the operations (of their suppliers) running,” the official said. Despite the possibility of a short-term disruption, the government believes this is an opportunity for Indian companies to enhance their local capacity, according to one of the officials quoted above. “We will have to build domestic capacity eventually to manage such operations. This is more of an opportunity,” the official said.      
 
Foxconn has drawn up an alternative plan to rescue its India iPhone 17 production by bringing in experts mainly from Taiwan and the US. Sources in Meity had earlier said both Apple and Foxconn were, for the last four to five months, aware of the possibility of losing Chinese engineers.
 
The move “forcing” Foxconn to send back some of its Chinese employees is seen by industry experts as China’s attempt to disrupt the efforts by western technology firms to shift manufacturing away from that country.
 
It is also seen as a continuation of the diplomatic tussle between India and China. Chinese authorities were already restricting the export of key machines required to be retrofitted on the assembly lines to make the iPhone 17, which is expected to be unveiled by September this year. 
 
Currently, Foxconn and Tata Electronics are primarily handling iPhone assembly in India.
 
Foxconn operates a large facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It also has plans to assemble iPhones in Devanahalli, Karnataka. Foxconn has around 40,000 employees in South India at present, and it is expected to hire 1,000 more in July.
 
On the other hand, Tata has a Karnataka unit which it took over from Pegatron, besides a facility in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. Overall, Apple is expanding its component ecosystem in India by bringing in firms like Sunwoda, Foxlink, and Aequs.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment shares fall over 3% after promoter stake hike rebuff

Burman family leads ₹1.5K cr fund infusion into Religare Enterprises

Premium

Nadar family tops cash-rich promoter dividend income list in FY25

Musk & Mumbai debut: EV maker Tesla to open first India store on July 15

X slashes premium and basic subscription prices by up to 48% in India

Topics :FoxconnApple iphone manufacturing in IndiaChina

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story