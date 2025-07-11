Home / Companies / News / X slashes premium and basic subscription prices by up to 48% in India

The social media firm has slashed premium account subscription fee for mobile app by about 48 per cent to ₹470 from ₹900 it charged earlier on a monthly basis

x, Twitter
The charges for premium subscription on mobile apps are higher at ₹470 due to additional fees charged by app stores. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Social media platform X has slashed subscription fees for account holders in India by up to 48 per cent, according to updates on its portal.

The social media firm has slashed premium account subscription fee for mobile app by about 48 per cent to ₹470 from ₹900 it charged earlier on a monthly basis.

The subscribers of premium and premium-plus service at X get a checkmark next to their name or id.

Similarly, X has reduced premium subscription fee by about 34 per cent for web accounts to ₹427 from ₹650 charged earlier.

The charges for premium subscription on mobile apps are higher at ₹470 due to additional fees charged by app stores.

The company has slashed monthly subscription for basic subscribers on their handle by 30 per cent to ₹170 from ₹243.75 earlier.

The basic account holder gets featured to enable them to edit posts, write longer posts, background video playback and they can download videos.

The reduction is about 34 per cent for the annual subscription fee of basic account, which will be billed ₹1,700 on an annual basis, down from ₹2,590.48 charged earlier.

The premium plus subscription of X account now cost users about 26 per cent less at ₹2,570 on web compared to ₹3,470 charged earlier.

The premium plus accounts on X are completely ad free, holders can write articles, get access to SuperGrok with Grok 4. These services are not available for premium and basic account holders.

The mobile version of premium plus subscription will cost users ₹3,000 compared to around₹ 5,100 that had to pay earlier on a monthly basis.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

