Friday, July 11, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple might launch new Macs, iPads, iPhones and Display in 2026: Report

Apple might launch new Macs, iPads, iPhones and Display in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly prepping new iPads, MacBooks with M5 chip, iPhone 17e, and a high-resolution Mac display for launch in early 2026, per Bloomberg

Apple products expected in 2026

Apple products expected in 2026

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple could be lining up a major refresh across its key product categories in the first half of 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is preparing updates for the iPhone, iPad, MacBook lineup, and even plans to bring out a new external display for Mac users.

What to expect in early 2026

Several products are reportedly in development for release in the first half of next year:
  • A new MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s upcoming M5 chip. This will likely be the final version with the current design, before Apple switches to OLED screens and new outer casing in a future model.
  • A refreshed MacBook Air, although specific changes are yet to be revealed.
  • An updated iPad Air with the M4 chip, but no major design changes expected.
  • A new entry-level iPad with a faster processor, again without significant design upgrades.
  • A new iPhone 17e running on the A19 chip, expected to continue the design language of the iPhone 16e.
  • A new Mac external monitor, which would be Apple’s first since the Studio Display launched in 2022. Technical details are still under wraps, but Gurman suggests it could feature a higher-resolution panel, possibly 7K.
 

What’s next?

A separate product — Apple’s long-rumoured smart home display — has reportedly been delayed. The device was originally expected to launch in 2025, but its rollout is now uncertain. According to the report, the delay is due to its reliance on Apple’s in-development AI system, which has not fully launched yet.

Also Read

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 to bring Apple Games, Preview app to iPhone's home screen: Features

Apple Vision Pro AR headset

Next-gen Apple Vision Pro to bring M4 chip, redesigned head strap: Report

Meta

Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million

New games coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

 
If things go to plan, the smart home device could still see a release sometime in 2026, but nothing is confirmed at this point.
Additionally, Apple is reportedly preparing a major expansion of its extended-reality (XR) lineup between 2025 and 2028, with multiple new wearables in the pipeline, including a lighter and more affordable Vision Air headset, smart glasses, and XR glasses with built-in displays. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the roadmap includes an M5-powered Vision Pro by late 2025, followed by mass production of smart glasses and Vision Air in 2027, and a second-generation Vision Pro and XR glasses with displays in 2028.

More From This Section

moa, dinasaurs, gene editing, genetic engineering

Jurassic Park for real? Biotech firm to revive New Zealand's giant bird

data centre, data security, data

India's data centre capacity to hit 3GW by 2030 on investment surge: Report

Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei gameplay revealed, coming to PS5 on October 2: Watch it here

Veo 3

Google Gemini can now turn your photos into videos with audio: Check how

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft's Windows 11 update revamps BSOD with black, brings new tools

Topics : Apple iPad Apple MacBook Pro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon