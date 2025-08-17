Home / Companies / News / Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru

Foxconn
The production had faced a brief interruption after hundreds of Chinese engineers went back abruptly. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's Bengaluru factory, its second-largest manufacturing unit, has commenced operation with production of iPhone 17 recently at a small scale, sources aware of the development said.

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, being set up at an investment of $2.8 billion (about ₹25,000 crore).

"Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit," a source aware of the development said.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn elicited no reply on the development.

The production had faced a brief interruption after hundreds of Chinese engineers went back abruptly.

However, Foxconn has been able to get experts from various destinations, including Taiwan, to address the gap.

According to multiple sources, Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year from about 35-40 million units in 2024-25.

Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones, worth an estimated $22 billion, in India in the year ended March 31, 2025.

The company's CEO Tim Cook, after the financial result announcement on July 31, said the majority of the iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 originated from India.

Cook, during the second-quarter earnings call, had announced that all iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter will be shipped from India.

According to an analysis by S&P Global, iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, with March exports from India at 3.1 million units, suggesting a need to double shipments either through new capacity or redirecting shipments bound for the domestic market.

Apple's supplies within India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period.

During the second quarter, Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, clocking 7.5 per cent market share in the country's smartphone market.

The overall smartphone market in India during the June quarter was led by Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, which captured 19 per cent share, as per IDC.

Topics :FoxconniPhoneiphone manufacturing in India

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

