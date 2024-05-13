French BPM major Teleperformance to hire 15,000 people by end of 2025

French business process management (BPM) major Teleperformance is planning a mega expansion plan in India and aims to increase its headcount in the country by 15,000 to have a workforce of over 100,000 by the end of the year.

Teleperformance at present has its client operations across 15 cities and plans to expand it to 20 cities by the end of the year. It is in advanced stages of setting up new centres in Lucknow, Raipur, and Jaipur with a headcount capacity of more than 1,000 employees each.

“We are in a very advanced stage of evaluating Lucknow, and have already set up a centre in Noida, which is going to be operational in the next two months,” said Anish Mukker, chief executive officer, Teleperformance India, in an interaction with Business Standard.

He said that expanding to Tier-II, Tier-III cities gives the company access to talent that could be retained for longer periods with the company as compared to the workforce in the metros.





ALSO READ: SBI to hire over 15,000 in FY25 to boost operations, expand network The company has a current strength of 90,000 people in India and has plans to add a total of 60,000 employees over the next three years, based on the strong growth it was getting from the US markets.

“We are committed to grow by 60,000 people over the next three years. That means roughly we will need to add about 15,000, 25,000, and 25,000 over the next three years. We are hopeful of reaching a 105,000 headcount by the end of this year, which is backed by very strong growth that we are getting from the US market,” said Mukker.

The company, considered to be among the top five BPM players in the world, clocked a revenue of $9 billion in 2023 from its clients spread across 170 countries.

On the growth prospects in India, Mukker said that the firm was anticipating a fourfold growth this year compared to its average growth last year, driven by the growth from the travel and hospitality segment. The company, however, did not give any growth metrics for the last year in India.

“India is the fastest-growing region for Teleperformance, given there is an incredible amount of talent and our value proposition continues to grow strong. Plus, we are present in all major economies which tend to outsource. So, customers are continuing to look at moving more East, and they are ready to experiment more with India,” Mukker added.

It employs around 500,000 employees globally, and provides services to clients across verticals such as financial services, travel, hospitality, technology, and retail.

Around 90 per cent of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) development work for global clients happens from the company’s India workforce, Mukker said.