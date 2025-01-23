Fssai directs FMCG firm Patanjali to recall red chilli powder batch

The country's food regulator has issued an order to home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Patanjali to recall an entire batch of red chilli powder.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Patanjali stated it had received the order on January 16.

“Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) vide its order dated January 13, 2025 (received on January 16, 2025), has directed Patanjali Foods Limited to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. “Red Chilli Powder (packed)” of Batch No. – AJD2400012”, the company stated in the exchange filing.

According to the filing, this is due to non-conformance of The Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011, it added.

Questions sent to Fssai did not elicit response until the time of going to press.