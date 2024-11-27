Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

G G Tronics bags Chittaranjan Locomotive order to supply KAVACH equipment

The order value is between Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore and execution time for this order is 12 months

G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, has bagged an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, has bagged an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal for the supply and installation of KAVACH equipment, the company said.

G G Tronics India Pvt Ltd is a developmental vendor and specialises in designing, manufacturing, installing Electronic Safety Embedded Signalling Systems for the Railways.

It also provides the Train Collision Avoidance System, also referred to as Automatic Train Protection Systems or 'KAVACH', a company statement here said.

"..the company has secured a prestigious KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal. The scope of the order comprises Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment as per RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) specifications including maintenance for 11 years," the statement said on Wednesday.

The order value is between Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore and execution time for this order is 12 months, the company said.

The order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works includes complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and connection with the Loco KAVACH system, the statement added.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

