GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes in 2024, say reports

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the US in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, two industry sources said

Reuters SINGAPORE
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the U.S. in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, two industry sources said on Friday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering the cargoes for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the U.S., and seeking the cargoes for delivery into India's Dhamra terminal.

The tender closes on June 22, the sources said.

 

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

GAIL India LNG cargo

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

