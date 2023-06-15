Microblogging site Koo launches premium feature to start monetising content



With Koo Premium, creators will have the option to offer exclusive content to their subscribers in exchange for a weekly or monthly subscription fee. In a first attempt to monetise its platform, Indian microblogging site Koo on Thursday launched its premium feature, which allows creators to monetise their content by creating customised subscription plans. In return Koo will charge a platform fee.



The program is currently available in India, and may open up new opportunities for creators across various content genres, including artists, financial experts, fantasy gaming, wellness, comedy, musicians, sports and more. Koo has been testing this feature for the past month with over 20 creators including Rishikaa Singh Chandel, Dr Cric Point, Aartii Naagpal and is now opening it up to creators across the country. The company said the new feature makes Koo the easiest platform to post premium content and earn revenues, as creators will be able to label their content including text, videos and photos and post it to their subscribers. They can customize their subscription offers, set their own prices, and have complete control over their subscription content.



“Creators form the backbone of any social platform. It’s important that platforms respect their time and effort in creating content every day. Koo Premium is the first of many programs we are launching to democratize content creation and enable creators from across the country to monetize their content and build a sustainable income stream from their passion,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Koo. Launched in March 2020, Koo supports content in over 20 global languages. So far, the app has been downloaded over 60 million times and has users in over 100 countries. In the coming months, Koo plans to onboard verified profiles such as journalists, Bollywood actors and cricketers on Koo Premium to interact with their subscribers.

The platform has previously provided free lifetime verification for notable personalities, 500 character limit for posts, and talk-to-type options. It has also enhanced its safety features to protect creators from impersonation, hate speech as well as enabling creators to use ChatGPT while drafting posts.

