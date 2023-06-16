Home / Companies / News / iPhone maker Foxconn to start making electric vehicles in India: Report

iPhone maker Foxconn to start making electric vehicles in India: Report

The company is keen on setting up its plant in Maharashtra but due to some challenges, it may consider Tamil Nadu as its auto manufacturing hub

BS Web Team New Delhi
iPhone maker Foxconn to start making electric vehicles in India: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foxconn, known to be the contract manufacturer of iPhones in India, is looking to make electric vehicles (EVs) in the country and is directly in talks with several state governments regarding the same, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday.
The company is keen on setting up its plant in Maharashtra, but due to some challenges, it may consider Tamil Nadu as its auto manufacturing hub. Foxconn already manufactures iPhones in Chennai.

The company may also consider Telangana as its "most active state in terms of outreach and incentive". In addition to EVs, the company may also develop EV components in India, the ET report added. 
In its annual report, published on May 31, the company said that India would assist it in establishing a production line this year to provide for manufacturing EV two-wheelers for Southeast Asia.

In 2022, Foxconn chairman Young Lio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his trip to India. Modi had then tweeted that the company's "push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission".
Foxconn Group's Bharat FIH had in December 2021 said they had commenced business with EV makers like Ather Energy and Ola Electric. However, whether the company will go solo or form a joint venture (JV) to make EVs in India is still unknown.

"It is still unclear if Foxconn will do contract manufacturing for multiple brands or for a single brand through the JV route," a person aware of the matter was quoted by ET as saying.
"They have a tie-up with Ather Energy but it is likely that they will look for a partner when they come into the space — possibly with one of the (Indian) auto giants — as they did for semiconductors," they added.

Notably, Foxconn and Vedanta announced a JV in 2022 to manufacture semiconductor chips in India.
According to ET, an Indian delegation will visit Taiwan soon and meet Foxconn executives to discuss the company's EV plans.

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers

Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

MEIL group company bags Rs 500 crore order from defence ministry

Microblogging site Koo launches premium feature to start monetising content

Bain Capital sells 0.7% stake in Axis Bank via open market transactions

Glenmark Pharma slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab

IHCL partners with Tata Strive to set up skill centre in Rajasthan

Topics :FoxconnElectric VehiclesTamil NaduMaharashtraAther EnergyOla Electric MobilityBS Web ReportsiPhone

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story