Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

Electric vehicle-maker Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative with the rollout of dedicated Hyperservice Centres that will offer a same-day service guarantee to eligible customers at no additional cost.

As part of the plan, the company will gradually convert its existing service facilities into Hyperservice Centres, beginning with Bengaluru. The first such centre has become operational in Indiranagar, the company said in a BSE filing.

These centres, the company said, are aimed at reducing service turnaround time by enabling customers to get their vehicles serviced within the same day without paying extra, while completing the process through a fully digital system.