Gamers, youth will drive growth for Dell this fiscal: Consumer biz head

Global technology major Dell Technologies is banking on gamers and college and school-going youth to drive its business this year, according to a senior company official.

While launching new laptop models across XPS, Alienware and Inspiron portfolio, Dell Technologies Vice President and Managing Director for Consumer and Small Business Raj Kumar Rishi said that the company will stick to its strategy of bringing the latest technologies across various price points and focus on financing of laptops to make devices affordable for consumers.

"Share of gaming in the PC segment has increased. We see gaming and college and school-going youth to continue driving growth for us," Rishi said.

The company unveiled new XPS laptops with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to support artificial intelligence applications.



The company has priced two models of XPS featuring 16-inch and 14-inch displays at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 1.99 lakh apiece respectively.

The company for the first time brought gaming PC Alienware m16 R2 pc at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh--which is the lowest price in this portfolio to date.

Dell also unveiled an Inspiron laptop model priced at Rs 1,05,999 apiece.

The new XPS devices will go on sale in India from April 25 while sale of Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus has already started.

Rishi said that consumer PC sales in India peaked at 7.2 million units and to date, have not come down significantly.

"Before the pandemic, sales were in the range of 4.5 million. After the pandemic, these remain in the range of 6 million. This is good for the industry. We will continue to focus on customer experience and bring in the latest technologies to provide options to consumers across all price segments," Rishi said.